Hal Rogers: A long term solution is needed for EKY flooding

(Allison Baker)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Representative Hal Rogers said on Thursday that a long-term solution is needed following the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

The Fifth District Representative said a solution to severe flooding along the Cumberland River was found decades ago, adding he wonders if something similar could work in the communities hit by flooding in the Kentucky mountains.

“I think we need to plan for the future,” said Rogers. “I am already in touch with the corps of engineers to talk about what we could do on the Kentucky River especially.”

He added the Kentucky River is much different than the Cumberland with smaller, sharper and deeper valleys. He said the Corp of Engineers can give analysis for the area.

