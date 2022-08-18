Geomagnetic storm: Northern lights to be visible as far south as Oregon, Pennsylvania

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the aurora borealis might be visible across the northern U.S. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans may get a glimpse of an amazing nature show this week without leaving the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun over the weekend are headed towards Earth. Those eruptions could cause intense geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch until Friday and reports those storms could shift the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, further south.

That means if weather permits, people as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon may be able to see the light show.

The agency notes that the geomagnetic storms could also disrupt the electric power grid and select radio and satellite operations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder resigns

Latest News

The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.
9/11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury
Police car
Perry County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols after reports of stolen fuel
Quartermaster Darian Hylton of the Pikeville VFW Post #3769 has been recognized by the national...
VFW’s ‘#StillServing’ Campaign recognizes Pike County veteran