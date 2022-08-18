Bryan Dean hired as new Letcher Central baseball coach

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher Central Cougars have a familiar face returning to take over the baseball team.

LCC athletic director Jim McAuley tells WYMT that Bryan Dean will return to coach the baseball team this season.

Dean was the first coach of the Letcher Central baseball team, leading the Cougars from 2006 until 2015.

In his time in Whitesburg, won three 14th Region championships (2007, 2011 and 2013).

