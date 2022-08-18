Bryan Dean hired as new Letcher Central baseball coach

Letcher Central wins 53rd District Title
Letcher Central wins 53rd District Title(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher Central Cougars have a familiar face returning to take over the baseball team.

LCC athletic director Jim McAuley tells WYMT that Bryan Dean will return to coach the baseball team this season.

Dean was the first coach of the Letcher Central baseball team, leading the Cougars from 2006 until 2015.

In his time in Whitesburg, won three 14th Region championships (2007, 2011 and 2013).

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
Thacker-Grigsby Communications to waive late fees, dues

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
Letcher Central voted to start their season on time and now looks to get over the hump in the...
Pigskin Previews 2022: Letcher Central Cougars
Pigskin Previews 2022: Breathitt County Bobcats
Reed Sheppard was back in the Commonwealth for a camp in Georgetown.
Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game