Boy finds a woman’s jewelry box who lost everything

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY (WYMT) - Brady Sandlin and his dad were cleaning up flood debris when Brady found a jewelry box.

“I looked down and there was two rings in it when I flipped it over, and me and him sat there and took pictures of them to post them,” said Brady. “About five minutes later I looked back down and there was another ring.”

They posted the pictures of the rings on Facebook, and, eventually, the owner, Cheyenne White, commented they were hers.

Cheyenne and her family lost everything during the flood after their home washed away down Troublesome Creek, and this was one of the few things they have saved from their home.

Brady and his parents met with Cheyenne to give the rings back to her, and he said he was glad they tried to find the owner.

“Once you find out the true story, then it kind of hits you and you realize, you just did a good thing,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

Pigskin Previews 2022: Bell County Bobcats
Pigskin Previews 2022: Bell County Bobcats
Pigskin Previews 2022: Belfry Pirates
Pigskin Previews 2022: Belfry Pirates
Pigskin Previews 2022: Middlesboro Yellowjackets
Pigskin Previews 2022: Middlesboro Yellowjackets
Pigskin Previews 2022: Hazard Bulldogs
Pigskin Previews 2022: Hazard Bulldogs
Pigskin Previews 2022: Pikeville Panthers
Pigskin Previews 2022: Pikeville Panthers