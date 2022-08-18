Boy finds a woman’s jewelry box who lost everything

KNOTT COUNTY (WYMT) - Brady Sandlin and his dad were cleaning up flood debris when Brady found a jewelry box.

“I looked down and there was two rings in it when I flipped it over, and me and him sat there and took pictures of them to post them,” said Brady. “About five minutes later I looked back down and there was another ring.”

They posted the pictures of the rings on Facebook, and, eventually, the owner, Cheyenne White, commented they were hers.

Cheyenne and her family lost everything during the flood after their home washed away down Troublesome Creek, and this was one of the few things they have saved from their home.

Brady and his parents met with Cheyenne to give the rings back to her, and he said he was glad they tried to find the owner.

“Once you find out the true story, then it kind of hits you and you realize, you just did a good thing,” he said.

