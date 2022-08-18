Beautiful Thursday ahead before rain chances increase by the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Today is the pick of the week with sunshine, dry conditions, and lower humidity! All of that changes towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Pathcy to dense fog is taking over the region once again this morning. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s once again this morning.

It’s the pick of the week! Today we will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees. The humidity should be low as well, so get out and enjoy this beautiful day!

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty to scattered rain and storms return later Friday into the weekend. We’ll start out with the sunshine on Friday with highs getting closer to 84 degrees. It looks like those downpours and storms move back in later Friday afternoon and evening. You might want to pack the rain gear if you are heading out to some Friday night football games.

We remain in the low to mid-80s this weekend. The on and off rain and storms continue both days as well. Between Saturday and Sunday, we should only pick up about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain.

The rain and storms linger into Monday with temperatures dropping back into the upper 70s. It does look like this system starts to move out of here by Tuesday into Wednesday. Hopefully we’ll see those mostly sunny skies return by next Wednesday.

