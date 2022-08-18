Baptist Health Corbin lets up on some COVID restrictions

Baptist Health Corbin will no longer require you to get a COVID test before some outpatient...
Baptist Health Corbin will no longer require you to get a COVID test before some outpatient procedures.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the past two years, for elective surgeries and procedures at many hospitals, you would need to get a COVID-19 test. One southern Kentucky hospital is changing those restrictions.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Officials with Baptist Health Corbin said they are following trends across the state and country with COVID protocol.

The outpatient COVID-19 screening center at the hospital is shutting down as many people believe the coronavirus is becoming an endemic instead of a pandemic.

“The need for that clinic in general—we had a clinic the community could drive through too—that has tapered way off,” said Dr. David Worthy. “I think it is because the general population now has a much higher level of immunity.”

Baptist Health Corbin has also seen a steep drop in numbers of COVID patients compared to the past year.

“With vaccines and general immunity from having the disease, people are less at risk from getting severe disease. The consequences are less,” said Worthy.

Worthy added the hospital is seeing less than 15 COVID patients at a time compared to close to 70 in 2021.

Officials said you will still need a negative test if you are going to be admitted to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

Letcher home damaged by flooding
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
Hal Rogers: A long term solution is needed for EKY flooding
Central Ky. lawyers to provide free services in Letcher County to help with FEMA denials
WYMT First Alert Weather
Beautiful Thursday ahead before rain chances increase by the end of the week