Baptist Health Corbin lets up on some COVID restrictions

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the past two years, for elective surgeries and procedures at many hospitals, you would need to get a COVID-19 test. One southern Kentucky hospital is changing those restrictions.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Officials with Baptist Health Corbin said they are following trends across the state and country with COVID protocol.

The outpatient COVID-19 screening center at the hospital is shutting down as many people believe the coronavirus is becoming an endemic instead of a pandemic.

“The need for that clinic in general—we had a clinic the community could drive through too—that has tapered way off,” said Dr. David Worthy. “I think it is because the general population now has a much higher level of immunity.”

Baptist Health Corbin has also seen a steep drop in numbers of COVID patients compared to the past year.

“With vaccines and general immunity from having the disease, people are less at risk from getting severe disease. The consequences are less,” said Worthy.

Worthy added the hospital is seeing less than 15 COVID patients at a time compared to close to 70 in 2021.

Officials said you will still need a negative test if you are going to be admitted to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.