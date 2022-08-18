5 wild horses found shot, killed in Nevada

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an...
The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.(twildlife/Getty Images via Canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAKES VALLEY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Five wild horses were found shot and killed in Nevada.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Officials with the BLM said the fatal shootings happened sometime in mid-November in Jakes Valley, which is about 275 miles north of Las Vegas. Officials were alerted to the deaths on Nov. 16 after someone discovered the horses.

One horse was still alive but so severely injured that it had to be euthanized.

The five horses ranged in age from 18 months to 6 years old, BLM said. An aborted horse fetus was attached to one of the dead animals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BLM crime hotline at 1-775-861-6550.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a similar crime. Four horses were killed in separate shootings at a stable in Red Rock Canyon in January, March, June, and July of this year.

BLM Special Agent Michael Mortensen said there currently is no indication that the Red Rock Canyon killings are related to the Jakes Valley investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
Thacker-Grigsby Communications to waive late fees, dues

Latest News

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Part of a foot, in a shoe, spotted in Yellowstone hot spring
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that entered his home over the weekend.
'My immediate thought was to protect my family': Man fatally shoots bear inside home
Utility bills increasing
'My immediate thought was to protect my family': Man shoots, kills bear discovered inside home