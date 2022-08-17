Thacker-Grigsby Communications to waive late fees, dues

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thacker-Grisby Communications is taking some stress off its customers.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, company officials said they are aware customers are receiving notices on past due bills. They said by law they are required to send those notices out.

Officials said they are waiving all late and past due fees for the month of August due to historic flooding.

