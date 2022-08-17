Spotty showers remain a possibility by late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to be in a pattern supportive of daily chances for spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms, and that trend looks to continue as we head into late week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

As with the last few nights, any showers and storms we’ve seen develop will diminish as the sun sets. We’ll see a mostly to partly cloudy overnight as we watch fog build, especially in river valleys and areas that saw rain during the day. We’re back in the lower 60s overnight.

It will be a mix of sun and clouds as we start off our Thursday. We’ll be in between disturbances, so many of us should stay dry into the afternoon, but a stray brief downpour can’t be ruled out. Highs will climb back up into the lower 80s during the afternoon hours with tolerable humidity. We’re back to partly cloudy skies overnight as lows fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

Late Week and Beyond

Shower and storm chances look to try to ramp back up as we head into the later week timeframe as a strong front tries to make it in our direction. Southwesterly flow moves back into the region as we move into Friday and beyond. This will allow warmer highs in the lower to middle 80s with higher dew point values taking over. This means we’ll also see greater coverage in showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Mostly to partly cloudy skies at night fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

It looks to be firmly a late summer pattern late in the weekend and heading into next week, with daily chances for afternoon showers and storms, some of which could contain heavy rain. Highs each afternoon are back in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows at night as things calm down back into the middle 60s.

