Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After previously announcing a charity game featuring the nation’s top recruits, North Laurel’s reed Sheppard will not be allowed to play.

Sheppard and Lyon County’s Travis Perry will not be granted waivers to play in the charity game per the KHSAA.

The game, held on August 27 at Frederick Douglass High School, will still feature the likes of Robert Dillingham and Kaleb Glenn. Proceeds from ticket sales will be given to the American Red Cross to help flood victims.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder resigns

Latest News

Pigskin Previews 2022: Breathitt County Bobcats
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky women’s basketball announces conference schedule
Pigskin Previews 2022: Shelby Valley Wildcats
Coaches and media meet in Pikeville to talk the 2022 Pike County Bowl.
Pike County Bowl luncheon held in Pikeville