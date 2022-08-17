Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After previously announcing a charity game featuring the nation’s top recruits, North Laurel’s reed Sheppard will not be allowed to play.

Sheppard and Lyon County’s Travis Perry will not be granted waivers to play in the charity game per the KHSAA.

The game, held on August 27 at Frederick Douglass High School, will still feature the likes of Robert Dillingham and Kaleb Glenn. Proceeds from ticket sales will be given to the American Red Cross to help flood victims.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.