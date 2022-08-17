Pigskin Previews 2022: Shelby Valley Wildcats

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the return of key players and a ton of young talent, Shelby Valley looks to get over the hump in the district.

The Wildcats return Russ Osbourne, the junior quarterback with a dual threat capability hoping to leave a mark that opponents never forget.

“The biggest thing we want to focus on is the next game cause that’s always the most important thing,” said Hampton. “Over the years of coaching I’ve learned if you overlook an opponent for someone down the road that’s the that’s the game you’re gonna drop. But the kids have really set their sights on district title and a regional championship. You know every kid you speak to in high school says you want to play in a state championship game which is a great dream but these kids are really pushing to try and get there and I hope we get there.”

Shelby Valley’s schedule is below.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19at Letcher Central
Aug. 27 (Sat.)vs. Pike Central (Pike County Bowl/at Pikeville)
Sept. 2FLOYD CENTRAL
Sept. 9at North Laurel
Sept. 23WEST CARTER
Sept. 29 (Thu.)at Prestonsburg
Oct. 7MARTIN COUNTY
Oct. 14at East Ridge
Oct. 21at Bath County
Oct. 28HAZARD

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder resigns
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

Coaches and media meet in Pikeville to talk the 2022 Pike County Bowl.
Pike County Bowl luncheon held in Pikeville
Perry Central football helmet
Pigskin Previews 2022: Perry Central Commodores
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Rhyne Howard named AP WNBA Rookie of the Year
Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder resigns