Pigskin Previews 2022: Shelby Valley Wildcats

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the return of key players and a ton of young talent, Shelby Valley looks to get over the hump in the district.

The Wildcats return Russ Osbourne, the junior quarterback with a dual threat capability hoping to leave a mark that opponents never forget.

“The biggest thing we want to focus on is the next game cause that’s always the most important thing,” said Hampton. “Over the years of coaching I’ve learned if you overlook an opponent for someone down the road that’s the that’s the game you’re gonna drop. But the kids have really set their sights on district title and a regional championship. You know every kid you speak to in high school says you want to play in a state championship game which is a great dream but these kids are really pushing to try and get there and I hope we get there.”

Shelby Valley’s schedule is below.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 at Letcher Central Aug. 27 (Sat.) vs. Pike Central (Pike County Bowl/at Pikeville) Sept. 2 FLOYD CENTRAL Sept. 9 at North Laurel Sept. 23 WEST CARTER Sept. 29 (Thu.) at Prestonsburg Oct. 7 MARTIN COUNTY Oct. 14 at East Ridge Oct. 21 at Bath County Oct. 28 HAZARD

