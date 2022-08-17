Pigskin Previews 2022: Breathitt County Bobcats

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcats are one of many teams hit hard by recent flooding, but with the help of people from all over, they will take the field this fall.

Breathitt County’s football field was underwater on the morning of July 28, 2022. Individuals and football programs gave their time and resources to ensure the Bobcats could play this season.

“Things look bad, it’s nothing we can’t handle,” said head coach Kyle Moore. “The Lord will never put more on us than we can handle. We can come through it with the help of each other and God. We got a lot of people hurting, if there’s anybody out there that can’t make it down to help us, prayer is much appreciated.”

The team is locked in on not just overcoming adversity but working hard for a successful season.

“I’m really impressed with how we’re throwing the ball, how were throwing and catching,” said senior tight end Bryce Hoskins. “I think this is the best we’ve looked since the state semi-final run in 2019 honestly, so look for big things this year.”

Breathitt County’s schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19MAGOFFIN COUNTY
Aug. 26at Powell County
Sept. 2HAZARD
Sept. 9at Perry Central
Sept. 16at Letcher Central
Sept. 30MIDDLESBORO
Oct. 14at Morgan County
Oct. 21at Leslie County
Oct. 28KNOX CENTRAL

