Pigskin Previews 2022: Breathitt County Bobcats

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcats are one of many teams hit hard by recent flooding, but with the help of people from all over, they will take the field this fall.

Breathitt County’s football field was underwater on the morning of July 28, 2022. Individuals and football programs gave their time and resources to ensure the Bobcats could play this season.

“Things look bad, it’s nothing we can’t handle,” said head coach Kyle Moore. “The Lord will never put more on us than we can handle. We can come through it with the help of each other and God. We got a lot of people hurting, if there’s anybody out there that can’t make it down to help us, prayer is much appreciated.”

The team is locked in on not just overcoming adversity but working hard for a successful season.

“I’m really impressed with how we’re throwing the ball, how were throwing and catching,” said senior tight end Bryce Hoskins. “I think this is the best we’ve looked since the state semi-final run in 2019 honestly, so look for big things this year.”

Breathitt County’s schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 MAGOFFIN COUNTY Aug. 26 at Powell County Sept. 2 HAZARD Sept. 9 at Perry Central Sept. 16 at Letcher Central Sept. 30 MIDDLESBORO Oct. 14 at Morgan County Oct. 21 at Leslie County Oct. 28 KNOX CENTRAL

