North Carolina group brings campers for flood victims in Breathitt County

A North Carolina family helped bring campers to people left homeless after EKY flooding.
A North Carolina family helped bring campers to people left homeless after EKY flooding.(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After hearing stories of the devastation throughout the Eastern Kentucky mountains, a group from North Carolina joined forces with its community to bring homes-away-from home for victims.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Holly Whitson and her family were in Breathitt County to deliver supplies when they saw how many homes had been destroyed in the flooding.

After the visit, the family from Bakersville decided to work with churches, businesses and other partners to buy three campers to give to people who have lost their home.

One of the people given a new home was Delbert White, who had been living in a one-bedroom home that was destroyed by flood waters.

”You don’t know the people that loves you, and I mean that,” said White. “I mean, it is just unreal and I thank God for that, too. I thank God for the people who’ve helped me and God bless them.”

Whitson said this is the first time her family has been able to do anything like this. She said she feels like God opened a lot of doors to make this all possible.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder resigns

Latest News

Health experts give tips for mold safety after flooding
A Whitesburg man lost decades of artwork in EKY flooding.
Former EKY teacher loses artwork, studio in flooding
FEMA officials are meeting with people in Eastern Kentucky, one-on-one, to help them get flood...
FEMA officials meet with flood victims in Perry County
As we near the end of tick season in Kentucky, it’s important to know that Lyme disease can...
Lyme disease still a risk in Ky. as tick season winds down