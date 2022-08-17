North Carolina group brings campers for flood victims in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After hearing stories of the devastation throughout the Eastern Kentucky mountains, a group from North Carolina joined forces with its community to bring homes-away-from home for victims.

Holly Whitson and her family were in Breathitt County to deliver supplies when they saw how many homes had been destroyed in the flooding.

After the visit, the family from Bakersville decided to work with churches, businesses and other partners to buy three campers to give to people who have lost their home.

One of the people given a new home was Delbert White, who had been living in a one-bedroom home that was destroyed by flood waters.

”You don’t know the people that loves you, and I mean that,” said White. “I mean, it is just unreal and I thank God for that, too. I thank God for the people who’ve helped me and God bless them.”

Whitson said this is the first time her family has been able to do anything like this. She said she feels like God opened a lot of doors to make this all possible.

