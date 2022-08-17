Kentucky women’s basketball announces conference schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program can at last add dates to its 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule, as the league office released its slate of games for the upcoming season on Wednesday. The Wildcats are booked to compete in 16 conference contests, including eight at home and eight on the road.

Coming off its historic run at the 2022 SEC Tournament, Kentucky will travel to Missouri, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, and will play host to Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina, Auburn, Missouri, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

The Wildcats’ tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

The challenging schedule, which features eight teams invited to the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, begins on the road at Missouri on Dec. 29. The Wildcats will return home to host Arkansas on New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, before getting back on the road for a contest at Georgia on Jan. 5. UK is back home for a pair of games against LSU on Jan. 8 and against 2022 NCAA Tournament Champions South Carolina on Jan. 12. Kentucky will conclude its first stint in conference action with its fifth-straight tournament team at Florida on Jan. 15, before enjoying a bye on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Kentucky will head to Mississippi State on Jan. 22, then return home for a couple of games against Auburn on Jan. 26 and a repeat game against Missouri on Jan. 29. Flipping into the month of February, the Wildcats will rematch the Gamecocks in rival territory on Feb. 2, before its second and last bye of the season on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Wildcats will head into their final stretch of the conference schedule, playing host to Alabama on Feb. 9. Kentucky will then head to Ole Miss on Feb. 13, followed by a visit from Georgia on Feb. 16. UK will travel to Vanderbilt on Feb. 19 and Texas A&M on Feb. 23 in back-to-back road games, before capping its season by playing host to Tennessee on Feb. 26.

The postseason begins with the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on March 1-5, which is returning to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, for the sixth time in tournament history and the fifth time in the last seven years.

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 15-April 2, with the selection show scheduled to broadcast March 12. The First Four games and the first and second rounds will be hosted at the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16, while the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will move to a two-host format, with eight competing teams playing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and eight at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee determined that each site would host two regional semifinal games March 24 and two March 25. In addition, each site will host a regional championship game March 26 and one March 27. The Final Four games and championship game will be hosted on March 31 and April 2, respectively, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

