Kentucky State Parks launches photo contest

(Kentucky State Parks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Parks has launched a photo contest that encourages visitors to capture some of the best parts of their stay.

Kentucky Department of Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer said in a statement that the contest aims to attract more travelers and showcase these “places of beauty, from scenic mountain views to tranquil beaches.”

Photos can be entered in the categories of camping, scenic, trails and park activities and will be judged on factors including originality and artistic composition.

Photo submissions can be made through Oct. 31, and winners will be announced in December.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder resigns
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

Some clouds and stray showers Wednesday
Few more days of mostly dry conditions before scattered storms return
Harlan Independent Funding latest - 11:00 p.m.
Harlan Independent Funding latest - 11:00 p.m.
Johnson County shooting latest - 11:00 p.m.
Johnson County shooting latest - 11:00 p.m.
Jasmine's House is a facility for women as they begin their journey to sobriety. It opened at...
Couple in recovery opens facility to help others from addiction