Health experts give tips for mold safety after flooding

(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many people are cleanup up and repairing their homes after floods swept through Eastern Kentucky, there is increasing concern around mold.

ARH Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Fares Khater warns that people should be careful around mold because it can affect a person’s health more than they may expect.

“If you have low immune system we call that immunocompromised patients,” said Khater. “Especially cancer patients on chemo therapy or organ transplant patients on medications, or a patient on heavy immunosuppressant therapy, or even HIV patients. These patients should not be cleaning mold.”

He added that even the healthiest of people can be affected by mold, so everyone should be cautious.

