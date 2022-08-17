First ‘probable’ monkeypox case in Fayette County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first probable case of monkeypox in Fayette County has been identified.

So far, three cases have been confirmed in Jefferson County. There are 14 probable cases in several other counties including Montgomery.

Lexington’s case is only the second to pop up in central Kentucky.

Thursday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is holding a monkeypox vaccine clinic. You can register to get the monkeypox vaccine at the clinic by going to the health department website. As of 9 Wednesday morning, there were 55 spots still available.

While the state has the total number of cases at 17, the CDC lists Kentucky with 15 cases. Public Health Commissioner Dr. StevenStack has mentioned that there can be some reporting lag.

This is a developing story.

CountyProbable CasesConfirmed CasesTotal
Barren101
Fayette101
Jefferson7310
Kenton101
McCracken101
Montgomery101
Warren202
Total14317

