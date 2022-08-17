Few more days of mostly dry conditions before scattered storms return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have about two more days of mostly dry conditions before we increase those rain chances slightly heading into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Most of us are waking up to dense fog once again this morning. It’s a little cool with temperatures in the lower 60s for most.

This afternoon we’ll continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds with highs getting near 78 degrees! Some of us could get closer to 80, but all of us are below that average of 85 for this time of year. We can’t rule out a spotty pop-up downpour during the heat of the day, but most of us should stay dry once again. It looks like those clouds start to clear out overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is the pick of the week! We should see lots of sunshine throughout the day and we look pretty much dry. There is a chance for a small sprinkle along the Kentucky/Virginia border.

Friday starts out sunny with clouds and rain chances increasing slightly as we get on an unsettled weather pattern. Highs are closer to the mid-80s as well.

Highs are back in the low to mid- 80s each afternoon for the weekend as the more robust of these systems brings us more widespread showers and storms. Some could again contain some heavy rain. The spotty chances return as we head into next week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.