FEMA officials meet with flood victims in Perry County

FEMA officials are meeting with people in Eastern Kentucky, one-on-one, to help them get flood...
FEMA officials are meeting with people in Eastern Kentucky, one-on-one, to help them get flood relief.(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles and Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, water from a nearby creed caused severe loss and devastation.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Despite the damage, people in the area said they are so thankful they have their faith and their family. Now, FEMA is in the area to can help replace some of what was lost.

Bridges are still out, cars are still in the creek and homes remain crushed, but assistance is on the way. FEMA arrived in the Ary community recently, where officials will be set up to meet with people one on one through Thursday at the Homeplace Community Center.

People will be able to register for individual assistance and emergency home repairs.

“Staff here can look up that application and tell if it is complete or missing items,” said Nate Custer, who is with FEMA. “Maybe they registered but have had difficulty hearing back from FEMA inspectors. He or she would normally be coming at and looking at their property.”

FEMA representatives said many people get discouraged when they are denied coverage, but they said that is not the end of the process.

They encouraged people to try again, adding that mistakes are easily corrected.

FEMA will be set up all day Thursday at the Homeplace Community Center in Ary.

