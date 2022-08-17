Couple in recovery opens facility to help others from addiction

With the power of love, anything is possible. One Richmond couple is using that power to guide people from drug addiction.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jasmine’s House is a facility for women as they begin their journey to sobriety. It opened at the first of the month, and Marie and Mike St. John say they are already guiding clients to recovery.

“We want to help as many find this side of life, without drugs and alcohol, as we can,” said Marie.

“I’m in recovery, my wife is in recovery. a little over 6 years, she’s a little over 6 and a half years,” said Mike. “Our responsibility is to give back and help the helpless. That’s what’ve been doing all this time.”

While staying in the house, the women will participate in fellowship, counseling, finding work, and take steps to a sober life.

“Now this is a safe place for women to come to,” said Mike. “We’re actually looking for a house to provide the same element for men.”

It’s a space that gives women a second chance, much like Marie says her daughter Jasmine was for her.

“She saved my life, quiet a few times. So just being able to help other people, there’s nothing better than being able to name it Jasmine’s House. Because she was my purpose, and I’m turning that purpose into my passion, and that’s to help other people.”

To contact the St. Johns about the house, or other services St. John Recovery LLC provides, you can call 859-300-1503, or 859-319-4787.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

