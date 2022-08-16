Unsettled pattern continues, but plenty of dry time as well

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountains are back in an unsettled weather pattern this week, and while widespread heavy rain isn’t in the cards, downpours aren’t out of the question.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The main difference now versus what we have been dealing with is the fact that we don’t have that deep Gulf of Mexico moisture in place this week, so while we do have rain chances, they should not feature widespread heavy rain. For the most part, anything that has developed this afternoon should diminish as we head past the sunset hour tonight. Some fog will be possible in areas that saw a shower, but we should settle back to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows back in the lower 60s.

A similar day on Wednesday as we wake up in the morning to a mix of sun and clouds, with more showers and storms bubbling up in the heat of the afternoon. Much like the past couple of days, not everyone will see heavy rain or even rain at all, but it will cool us down briefly if you do see it. Highs are still below average near 80° or so. Anything from the afternoon fades in the evening as we fade lows back into the lower 60s.

Late Week and Beyond

Storms look to be at their spottiest as we head into the day on Thursday, as we will be in between systems. This means showers and storms will be few and far between as we enjoy yet more sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs are back into the lower 80s.

Shower and storm chances ramp up Friday and into the weekend as a series of systems make their way into the mountains. Highs are back in the middle 80s Friday with scattered storms on the increase in the afternoon. Highs are back in the lower 80s each afternoon for the weekend as the more robust of these systems brings us more widespread showers and storms. Some could again contain some heavy rain. The spotty chances return as we head into next week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.