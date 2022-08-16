Ribbon cutting held for Harlan Independent school renovations

Harlan Independent unveils school improvements
Harlan Independent unveils school improvements(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Independent Schools are celebrating the next phase of their renovation process being complete.

On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting was held at the school’s newly renovated cafeteria with local and school officials.

Superintendent Charles Morton said, “All of the things that we have done have been rooted in improving what we do instructionally.”

The $7 million project began in 2021 and it included fresh paint and tile, door and window updates. Plus, bigger changes to the cafeteria and auditorium.

“We have some of the highest performing test results of any school in the state of Kentucky,” said superintendent Morton. “So, this seems like a perfect pair now that we’ve upgraded our facilities with the things that we are going in the classroom at a very high level.”

He added that, even though this phase is complete, they still plan to start another phase of the process soon.

“We’ve got a lot of work that needs to be done at our track and our football field and our bleachers and concession stands,” he said. “Our baseball facility needs some improvements, and so Thursday night we’re going to talk about that at the board meeting and we’re just going to keep this train rolling.”

The first day of school for students at Harlan Independent Schools is Wednesday.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
Search and rescue crews set up a command post along Lower River Caney Road in Breathitt Co.,...
Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

CANE Kitchen giving out meals - Dakota
CANE Kitchen giving out meals - Dakota
Mountain News at 6 - top stories 8/16/22
Mountain News at 6 - top stories 8/16/22
Naval Chaplain - Phil
Naval Chaplain - Phil
The Interim Joint Committee on Education met Tuesday morning. The topic was the Student Mental...
Ky. lawmakers hear from students about importance of mental health