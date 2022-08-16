Ribbon cutting held for Harlan Independent school renovations

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Independent Schools are celebrating the next phase of their renovation process being complete.

On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting was held at the school’s newly renovated cafeteria with local and school officials.

Superintendent Charles Morton said, “All of the things that we have done have been rooted in improving what we do instructionally.”

The $7 million project began in 2021 and it included fresh paint and tile, door and window updates. Plus, bigger changes to the cafeteria and auditorium.

“We have some of the highest performing test results of any school in the state of Kentucky,” said superintendent Morton. “So, this seems like a perfect pair now that we’ve upgraded our facilities with the things that we are going in the classroom at a very high level.”

He added that, even though this phase is complete, they still plan to start another phase of the process soon.

“We’ve got a lot of work that needs to be done at our track and our football field and our bleachers and concession stands,” he said. “Our baseball facility needs some improvements, and so Thursday night we’re going to talk about that at the board meeting and we’re just going to keep this train rolling.”

The first day of school for students at Harlan Independent Schools is Wednesday.

