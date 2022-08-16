Rhyne Howard named AP WNBA Rookie of the Year

Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Atlanta won 66-59. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By The Associated Press and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WYMT) - Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart is the first two-time winner of The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year award.

The Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson was voted AP Defensive Player of Year for the first time and Atlanta’s Tanisha Wright becomes the first former player to be named coach of the year.

Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard earned rookie of year honors. The league also named Howard Rookie of the Month for the fourth time, sweeping the year’s honors.

Comeback Player of the Year went to the Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas, joined by teammate Brionna Jones as the unanimous Sixth Woman of the Year.

The Aces’ Jackie Young was chosen as the most improved player by a 10-member media panel that covers the league.

