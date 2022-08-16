Pike County Bowl luncheon held in Pikeville

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl held their annual news conference at the Overlook Events Center in Pikeville.

The event hosted coaches of the teams playing in the Pike County Bowl, staff members, and members of the Media.

Shelby Valley head coach Anthony Hampton spoke about the impact of the Pike County Bowl.

“Well the Pike County bowl is kind of the kick-off of the football season, ‘’ said Hampton. “I know it’s the second game usually, it’s truly as far as the mountains and Eastern Kentucky goes the time of the year that kicks off football season. Everyone looks forward to the atmosphere, it’s absolutely unbelievable.”

Harlan, East Ridge, Bourbon County, and Belfry, will play at Belfry Friday, August 26th.

Covington Catholic, Pikeville, Pike County, and Shelby Valley, will play at Pikeville August 27th.

