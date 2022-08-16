Pigskin Previews 2022: Somerset Briar Jumpers
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Three years after winning a state title, the Briar Jumpers are continuing to raise young talent.
“This year I feel like we got a lot more energy on the team,” said junior wide receiver Camera McCaskill. “We’re really enjoying ourselves out there and I feel like that will help us a lot this year.”
Somerset faces stiff competition in the geographic and playing regions but uses that as motivation.
“With us being a city school it’s always been us against the world,” said head coach Robbie Lucas. “I don’t know if we’ve ever had a stranger move in to this football team as soon as they come in, they’re a Briar Jumper.”
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Aug. 19
|Garrard County (at Lincoln County)
|Aug. 26
|at Russell County
|Sept. 2
|BEECHWOOD
|Sept. 9
|at Paintsville
|Sept. 16
|CORBIN
|Sept. 23
|WILLIAMSBURG
|Sept. 30
|HAZARD
|Oct. 7
|at Danville
|Oct. 14
|LCA
|Oct. 21
|at Washington County
