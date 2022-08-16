Pigskin Previews 2022: Somerset Briar Jumpers

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Three years after winning a state title, the Briar Jumpers are continuing to raise young talent.

“This year I feel like we got a lot more energy on the team,” said junior wide receiver Camera McCaskill. “We’re really enjoying ourselves out there and I feel like that will help us a lot this year.”

Somerset faces stiff competition in the geographic and playing regions but uses that as motivation.

“With us being a city school it’s always been us against the world,” said head coach Robbie Lucas. “I don’t know if we’ve ever had a stranger move in to this football team as soon as they come in, they’re a Briar Jumper.”

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 Garrard County (at Lincoln County) Aug. 26 at Russell County Sept. 2 BEECHWOOD Sept. 9 at Paintsville Sept. 16 CORBIN Sept. 23 WILLIAMSBURG Sept. 30 HAZARD Oct. 7 at Danville Oct. 14 LCA Oct. 21 at Washington County

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.