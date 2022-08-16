Pigskin Previews 2022: Somerset Briar Jumpers

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Three years after winning a state title, the Briar Jumpers are continuing to raise young talent.

“This year I feel like we got a lot more energy on the team,” said junior wide receiver Camera McCaskill. “We’re really enjoying ourselves out there and I feel like that will help us a lot this year.”

Somerset faces stiff competition in the geographic and playing regions but uses that as motivation.

“With us being a city school it’s always been us against the world,” said head coach Robbie Lucas. “I don’t know if we’ve ever had a stranger move in to this football team as soon as they come in, they’re a Briar Jumper.”

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19Garrard County (at Lincoln County)
Aug. 26at Russell County
Sept. 2BEECHWOOD
Sept. 9at Paintsville
Sept. 16CORBIN
Sept. 23WILLIAMSBURG
Sept. 30HAZARD
Oct. 7at Danville
Oct. 14LCA
Oct. 21at Washington County

