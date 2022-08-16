Pigskin Previews 2022: Perry Central Commodores

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a promising 2021 season and an exciting summer, the Perry Central Commodores are ready to put down the anchor in 2022.

“It’s going to go well where we’re going to come together as a family and where we’re gonna work as a team and where we’re gonna progress throughout the season and we’re gonna get better everyday,” said senior center Lucas Gibson.

Perry Central is coming off of a strong 7-4 season that included wins against Breathitt County, Paintsville and Harlan County.

Going into his third season, head coach Mark Dixon has a new leader of the offense. Kizer Slone transferred to Perry Central over the offseason.

“Well you know he’s a great kid,” Dixon said. “He works hard. The kids really like him here. I think he’s gonna be a big leader for us, he’s got a lot of talent, we just got to get him fitting in our system. We’re just glad to have him.”

Perry Central’s schedule is below.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19at Whitley County
Aug. 26at Floyd Central
Sept. 9BREATHITT COUNTY
Sept. 16POWELL COUNTY
Sept. 23LETCHER CENTRAL
Sept. 30PAINTSVILLE
Oct. 7at Johnson Central
Oct. 14at Clay County
Oct. 21HARLAN COUNTY
Oct. 28at Williamsburg

