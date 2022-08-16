Osborne Brothers Festival raises $56,000 for flood relief

The festival has been a Hyden tradition for 28 years.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One local festival-turned-relief concert raised quite a bit of money for flood relief efforts.

The 29th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival, which was already scheduled, was turned into a relief concert to raise money for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky following the deadly flooding in late July.

According to Joel Brashear, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s chairman, announced on Facebook Monday that the benefit raised $56,000 for the foundation’s flood relief efforts. Multiple nights of concert programming also aired right here on WYMT and Hazard radio station WSGS.

You can still find out how to give to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky here.

