One dead after Lawrence County shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after a struggle led to a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday morning.
Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Peach Orchard area around 6:20 Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired related to a possible burglary.
When deputies arrived, a witness on scene said one suspect, identified as 45-year-old Jerry Lee Maynard, was found in the woods by the property owner, who had a gun.
Maynard attempted to take the gun from the property owner and a fight ensued, resulting in Maynard being shot and killed.
A warrant was also issued for a second suspect, 42-year-old Green Ramey.
Ramey was arrested without incident and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.