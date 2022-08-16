One dead after Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after a struggle led to a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Peach Orchard area around 6:20 Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired related to a possible burglary.

When deputies arrived, a witness on scene said one suspect, identified as 45-year-old Jerry Lee Maynard, was found in the woods by the property owner, who had a gun.

Maynard attempted to take the gun from the property owner and a fight ensued, resulting in Maynard being shot and killed.

A warrant was also issued for a second suspect, 42-year-old Green Ramey.

Green Ramey was arrested without incident and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. (Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)

Ramey was arrested without incident and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.