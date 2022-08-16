Navy Chaplain returns home to help flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky native, and Navy Chaplain, Joshua Holland, worked to get home when he heard about the devastating flooding in the region.

Holland is originally from Knott County, but lives in Florida while he serves in the military.

He said he wanted to come home and give some help to heroes of the holler - people who suffered so much devastation themselves, but have spent so much time lately helping others.

“A lot of people look at the American service member, calling them heroes,” said Holland. “But there’s heroes in these hollers.”

Holland and a group of nine other service members were in the area Tuesday helping clear out homes and do whatever else needed to be done. He added the owner of a home they worked on was a real hero because he focused on helping his neighbors while his house was still filled with mud.

”Kyle, his mom, hasn’t stopped giving to the meds of other people,” said Holland. “This is the first time Kyle’s house has been worked on. We rise up around here. What you’re seeing out at this house is what you’re seeing all over eastern Kentucky.”

Holland added he was overseas when the flooded happened but, as soon as he returned to the US, he and those he works with decided to come and help out.

