Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says(Rowan County Coroner's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a call at a Rowan County motel Monday afternoon.

Officials said housekeeping was unable to go inside of a room while they were cleaning. A worker told motel management they found a man who appeared to be dead inside of the room.

The Rowan County Coroner’s Office was called to the motel and pronounced the 39-year-old man dead.

The man’s body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Officials said no foul play is suspected.

His name has not been released at this time.

The death remains under investigation.

