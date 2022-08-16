Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder to resign

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder announced he will be resigning, Athletic Director Justin Amburgey confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Beder was named the new football coach in January, succeeding Brock Hall.

Previously, Beder held the position from 2005-09, going 12-41 during his first stint.

The program will announce a interim coach “very soon,” Amburgey said.

As of now, the Patriots plan on playing their season opener against Jackson County on August 26.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.