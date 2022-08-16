Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder to resign

(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder announced he will be resigning, Athletic Director Justin Amburgey confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Beder was named the new football coach in January, succeeding Brock Hall.

Previously, Beder held the position from 2005-09, going 12-41 during his first stint.

The program will announce a interim coach “very soon,” Amburgey said.

As of now, the Patriots plan on playing their season opener against Jackson County on August 26.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
Search and rescue crews set up a command post along Lower River Caney Road in Breathitt Co.,...
Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

Somerset is turning to junior Josh Gross at quarterback
Pigskin Previews 2022: Somerset Briar Jumpers
North Laurel All-Stars represent Kentucky
North Laurel puts EKY little league baseball on the map
Pigskin Previews 2022: North Laurel Jaguars
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
AP Poll: Kentucky cracks Top 20 in preseason poll