Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received and responded to a call on Millers Creek Rd. in Van Lear with reports of a man found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up.

When EMS arrived shortly after, deputies noticed more injuries on the man, who they have since identified as Stacy Collins.

“It was found that the male subject had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said the case’s lead investigator, Deputy Tim Clark.

After finding Stacy Collins as well as his abandoned car nearby, calls began to come in about Stacy Collins’ daughter, 12-year-old Stacia Collins, who was reported missing.

A search party was formed, but before the search began, Stacia Collins was found with a fatal gunshot wound approximately two miles away from her father.

“Some people were driving through the area on that particular strip job,” said Deputy Clark, “approximately two, two and a half miles away from where the male subject was found, and they located a young female that was laying in the roadway.”

Deputies and community members are shocked and in disbelief. Wondering how and why this could happen.

“We’re a small, close-knit, family-based community,” said Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor. “This is just not understandable how this can happen here.”

Deputies also added that Stacy Collins is a suspect in the death of his daughter, but they will continue to investigate the case, find the truth, and seek justice.

“We’re doing everything we can do at the sheriff’s office on this investigation to make sure that justice is served on this and the person responsible for the death of this young girl is prosecuted,” said Deputy Clark.

Sheriff Saylor and Deputy Clark added that Stacy Collins was taken to a nearby hospital and continues to receive medical care. His condition is not known at this time.

