‘It’s really a blessing’: CANE Kitchen serves hot meals to flood-affected community

By Dakota Makres and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Support continues to pour in for people in the mountains hit hard by flooding.

CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg serves 1200 meals daily to the community.

Valerie Ison Horn with CANE Kitchen said as soon as the flooding began, Kitchen Manager Brandon Fleming got right to work.

“We began immediately with preparing food, and we served our first meal at noon on Thursday, flood day, the 28th,” said Horn.

Since then, people impacted by flooding in the community have stopped by to get breakfast, lunch and dinner. Keisha Hunt Eary said her house suffered flood damage. She said he brother who lived in her completed basement lost everything.

”We were able to get rid of the mold and clean out the basement,” she said. “A lot of it we were able to do ourselves.”

Her family stopped by the kitchen for lunch and dinner as they waited for their water and power to be restored.

”Not having to worry about what you’re going to eat, where you’re going to get the food from,” she said. “It’s really a blessing to be able to come here, It’s great.”

She is able to return that blessing by delivering meals to her fellow neighbors.

”When you have someone that’s already went through it you, don’t expect them to serve in the community,” she added.

CANE KITCHEN MEAL HOURS:

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Lunch: Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Dinner: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

