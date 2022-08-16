Flood victims turn to temporary shelter

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents.

One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a tent and back in a home before winter.

Brandon Mullins said his house was nearly underwater. He was able to get out of the home without injuries, but his home was lost.

“Something just told me I had a feeling where it had been raining all night and I know how it is with water,” he said.

Mullins was able to get his disabled uncle out of the home and take him to safety, but now, they are living out of a tent.

“It’s been rough,” he said.

Mullins and his uncle have been sleeping on cots, getting by with what they were able to save from the flooding.

He said they have contacted FEMA, but they are still waiting for help, wondering how much longer they can manage with the tents.

“”What are you going to do for the winter?” and I said I don’t know it’s just right around corner,” said Mullins.

