FEMA representatives, Pike County officials meet to talk about eligibility and appeals

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA representatives and county officials met at Dorton Elementary Monday night to help work through possible frustrations flood victims may have.

The meeting was organized by the Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones and was an opportunity to listen to the community and hear what they are dealing with.

The meeting allowed people to clear up confusion about FEMA eligibility and the appeals process.

FEMA representative Patrick Boland said it can be a complicated process, but he hopes to help give people guidance.

“Just being listened to is important,” said Boland. “We really want to listen to people understand their situation you know. Sometimes it’s material right but it’s not just material there’s a strong personal and emotional component to this experience that people need to be able to talk about it and they need to have someone listen to them and we’re glad to do that.”

Boland also said there have been several meetings like this across the region and it seems to be helpful just to be able to talk to people in person.

