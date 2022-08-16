Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding

(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.

The experts are visiting Clay County Community Center this week Friday through Sunday, Knott County Sportsplex Tuesday through Sunday and Hazard Community College First Federal Center Wednesday through Sunday.

Officials said the experts will discuss how to handle, dry and clean the items, and can provide information about personal safety during the restoration process.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
Search and rescue crews set up a command post along Lower River Caney Road in Breathitt Co.,...
Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
AP Poll: Kentucky cracks Top 20 in preseason poll
An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor.
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation

Latest News

Cooler temperatures and limited rain chances expected the next few days
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - August 15, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - August 15, 2022
Dorton Town Hall - 11:00 p.m.
Dorton Town Hall - 11:00 p.m.