Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.

The experts are visiting Clay County Community Center this week Friday through Sunday, Knott County Sportsplex Tuesday through Sunday and Hazard Community College First Federal Center Wednesday through Sunday.

Officials said the experts will discuss how to handle, dry and clean the items, and can provide information about personal safety during the restoration process.

