EKY Organization turns focus to long-term needs after flooding

Organizations in EKY are adjusting focus to help people with more long-term needs after flooding.
Organizations in EKY are adjusting focus to help people with more long-term needs after flooding.(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many of the short-term needs of flood victims are being met in Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is focusing on helping people long-term.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

An organization based in Breathitt County, Aspire Appalachia, is starting a project to donate drywall, sub flooring and any other necessary materials needed to reconstruct homes destroyed or damaged in the flooding.

”We’re very thankful to have the opportunity to help our community during its time of need and to help other communities during their times of need, whatever that may look like,” said Wallace Caleb Bates, the Community Outreach Coordinator, with Aspire Appalachia.

The organization will not be able to provide all the materials on its own, though, and coordinators are asking for community support to accomplish the goal.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
Search and rescue crews set up a command post along Lower River Caney Road in Breathitt Co.,...
Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

A Navy chaplain, and former Eastern Kentucky resident, came home with a bunch of other...
Navy Chaplain returns home to help flood victims
CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg is giving hot meals to people affected by flooding.
‘It’s really a blessing’: CANE Kitchen serves hot meals to flood-affected community
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
Kentucky Flooding aftermath
Reporters notebook: African American voices from the floods of Eastern Kentucky