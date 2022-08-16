EKY Organization turns focus to long-term needs after flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many of the short-term needs of flood victims are being met in Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is focusing on helping people long-term.

An organization based in Breathitt County, Aspire Appalachia, is starting a project to donate drywall, sub flooring and any other necessary materials needed to reconstruct homes destroyed or damaged in the flooding.

”We’re very thankful to have the opportunity to help our community during its time of need and to help other communities during their times of need, whatever that may look like,” said Wallace Caleb Bates, the Community Outreach Coordinator, with Aspire Appalachia.

The organization will not be able to provide all the materials on its own, though, and coordinators are asking for community support to accomplish the goal.

