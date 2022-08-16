Cooler temperatures and limited rain chances expected the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures look comfortable the next few days with limited rain chances. Get out and enjoy it! We are tracking an increase in temperatures and rain chances just in time for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are waking up to patchy/dense fog this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Dew points are lower, so the humidity is lower as well!

Highs are expected to get near 79 degrees today! Our average high for this time of year is closer to 85, so enjoy this slight cool down while we have it. That mixture of sun and clouds sticks around today with a small chance for a stray shower or two later this afternoon and evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some of us could start out in the upper 50s Wednesday morning with highs getting closer to 78 degrees. Spotty downpours are possible Wednesday afternoon. We should start to see more sunshine Wednesday with mostly sunny skies returning by Thursday! Rain chances are still pretty limited, but highs look to get back into the lower 80s.

It looks like we start out with that sunshine Friday with more clouds as rain chances increase slightly by Friday afternoon. Highs look to be closer to the low to mid-80s.

We are tracking a system that arrives this weekend bringing a better chance for scattered rain and storms. If you are trying to plan out your weekend, most of the downpours and storms arrive later Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday looks like we’ll be dealing with those storms on and off throughout the day. Highs remain in the lower 80s both days. The scattered storms could linger into the new week as well.

