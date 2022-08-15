Spotty showers and storms in the cards this week

By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled pattern looks to develop through the mountains as we head into this week, with scattered showers and storms possible. Though, thankfully, the threat for heavy rain and severe weather remains rather low.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our showers and storms that have bubbled up will look to diminish as we finish things off on our Monday night, though with the unsettled pattern, we’ll continue to see skies stay mostly cloudy overnight. Lows look to drop into the lower 60s for us.

More spotty showers will be possible into Tuesday afternoon as well aa weak disturbance continue to ride into the region. The good news with these is that the air is not as saturated with moisture as it has been recently. So, while showers will be possible, heavy rain is not a huge concern. With clouds around, we’ll stay below average as well, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Any showers that pop diminish overnight as the sun sets, we’re left with mostly cloudy skies and lows back down into the lower 60s.

Midweek and Beyond

More of the same as the trough stays put over the eastern third of the nation. Wednesday starts dry before more showers and storms try to develop into the afternoon and evening hours as another disturbance glides on into the region. Upper 70s to near 80 for a high, drying out at night with lows in the upper 50s.

More of the same really as we head through the conclusion of the work week as well. Highs look to stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday and Friday as weak disturbances bring chances for showers and storms. The difference this week looks to come in, unfortunately, for the weekend as a stronger system looks to work in. That will result in more widespread showers and storms late in the weekend and early into next week. Highs stay below normal in the lower 80s.

