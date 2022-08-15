Several Arby’s restaurants in central Ky. raising money for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you eat at Arby’s in Lexington or Winchester Monday, all the sales will be going toward eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.

The Arby’s drive-thru line continued to grow throughout the day. The people said there was no better way to spend their day than to help eastern Kentucky.

A ceremonial check of $250,000 was presented to Former Governor and First lady Steve and Jane Beshear on behalf of two organizations helping eastern Kentucky. God’s Pantry Food Bank and The Team Kentucky Flood Relief fund will split all the proceeds.

“So the impact that this will have, it will help people who find themselves in unimaginable circumstances who now face hunger, face loss of home, face all kinds of challenges that they never expected,” said Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Whether you go through the drive-thru, or walk inside to the counter, 100% of sales from more than 40 Arby’s will go straight to eastern Kentucky flood relief.

“Words cannot describe it. I never really dreamed of this becoming as big as it became,” said Reza Timhai, the president of Lexington Arby’s Advertising Co-Op.

The former governor and first lady said they were also grateful to be a part of this event.

“What matters is you’re a Kentuckian and a child of God, so people are showing that and stepping up and doing the right thing,” Beshear said.

They ended the ceremony with a prayer, and Arby’s employees said they’re just so proud of how the organization has come together.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.