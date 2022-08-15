Scattered showers today but becoming more spotty throughout the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around today, but those rain and storms become spotty throughout the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with some patchy to dense fog this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies stick around throughout the day with a high near 81 degrees. Some of us might only get into the upper 70s this afternoon. Those showers should become more spotty tonight with overnight lows dropping to near 61 degrees by Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

While we don’t have a completely dry day during the next seven days, we should be mostly dry with isolated pop-up rain and storms.

Those spotty rain and storms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours throughout the work week. Highs remain in the lower 80s and with that lower humidity, it should feel pretty comfortable out there! Our lows remain in the lower 60s as well.

Many mountain teams will start the 2022 high school football season on Friday. Right now the rain and storms look spotty, but you might want to have the rain gear with you just in case.

By the weekend we could be tracking more scattered rain and storms.

