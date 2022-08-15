Pikeville first responders hit the green to raise some green

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s first responders hit the green Monday to bring in some money for the city’s community outreach fund.

The Christmas With a First Responder golf scramble brought in thousands of dollars, which will go toward the city’s Christmas and school supplies programs.

The event, hosted at Stone Crest Golf Course, brings partners in from all around the region, allowing the Pikeville Fire Department, Pikeville Police Department, and the city’s 911 dispatchers to be bring in more kids in need.

“Some of the children- children- have even said, ‘I don’t wanna open up all these presents here. Let’s just wait and let’s take them back and put them underneath the Christmas tree. So, that way, they can have presents under the tree Christmas morning,’” said Pikeville FD Batallion Chief Mitch Case. “That’s what makes it and literally brings tears to your eyes.”

With more than $2,000 raised Monday, during the final fundraiser event for the programs, officials said it is a blessing to be in an area where people care about the children.

“We depend on this kind of outreach to help us with our outreach program. And it’s great partnerships,” said Pikeville PD PIO, Officer Tony Conn.

He said that support- from the sponsors, to the golfers, to Bank 253 which catered the event- is what makes the community one of the best.

