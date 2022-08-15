Pigskin Previews 2022: North Laurel Jaguars

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One county has stood between North Laurel and the playoffs for years. This year the Jaguars are determined to get past them.

Pulaski County and Southwestern have dominated the eighth district of Class 5A ball, but the Jaguars think they have what it takes to advance.

“They’ve beat us many times so, at the end of the day, beating one of those is like winning state,” said senior wide receiver John Begley.

The Jaguars have a new head coach this season, who praised his team’s preseason efforts.

“They’re workout warriors and we got a big strong group because of it,” said head coach Jason Chappell. “That’s just the way we play, the way we carry ourselves, we’re big and physical”

North Laurel’s schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19at Bell County
Sept. 2JOHNSON CENTRAL
Sept. 9SHELBY VALLEY
Sept. 16BARREN COUNTY
Sept. 22at South Laurel
Sept. 30SOUTHWESTERN
Oct. 7at Pulaski County
Oct. 14WHITLEY COUNTY
Oct. 21at Henry County
Oct. 28at Wayne County

