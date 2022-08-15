Pigskin Previews 2022: North Laurel Jaguars

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One county has stood between North Laurel and the playoffs for years. This year the Jaguars are determined to get past them.

Pulaski County and Southwestern have dominated the eighth district of Class 5A ball, but the Jaguars think they have what it takes to advance.

“They’ve beat us many times so, at the end of the day, beating one of those is like winning state,” said senior wide receiver John Begley.

The Jaguars have a new head coach this season, who praised his team’s preseason efforts.

“They’re workout warriors and we got a big strong group because of it,” said head coach Jason Chappell. “That’s just the way we play, the way we carry ourselves, we’re big and physical”

North Laurel’s schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 at Bell County Sept. 2 JOHNSON CENTRAL Sept. 9 SHELBY VALLEY Sept. 16 BARREN COUNTY Sept. 22 at South Laurel Sept. 30 SOUTHWESTERN Oct. 7 at Pulaski County Oct. 14 WHITLEY COUNTY Oct. 21 at Henry County Oct. 28 at Wayne County

