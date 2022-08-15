North Laurel puts EKY little league baseball on the map

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you make the trip out to North Laurel Little League, it will appear business as usual.

But the last week has been anything but business as usual, with the team on the heels of a Great Lakes Region Championship appearance and reaching the brink of the Little League World Series.

“The big difference with this team is all of these kids have been playing since they were seven years old,” said North Laurel head coach Jason Parman.

Days after keeping composure and bringing Laurel County their first state championship in decades, the program is seeing a different kind of win. Since the tournament, 13 more kids have tried out for North Laurel Little League.

“Baseball has just gotten a lot better in this area. traditionally, we’re a basketball state. But there are a lot of kids here that’s going to put this state on the map for baseball as they get older.”

The North Laurel squad setting a standard for excellence and paving the way for Eastern Kentucky baseball to reach higher and higher.

