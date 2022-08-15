Mental health professionals discuss returning to school after EKY flooding

(MGN)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many people in Eastern Kentucky face a long road ahead following the flood, mental health professionals are reminding everyone to value children’s mental health as well.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

While kids continue to deal with the aftermath of the flood and return back to school, mental health professionals said it is important for parents and care givers to monitor their children’s behavior and performance.

Catching these changes early on can prevent stress or trauma from getting worse and may even save their life.

”If you’re seeing more talking back or more door slamming or just engaging in reckless behavior in the home or outside of the home, to kind of stop and think if maybe anxiety or depression could be driving that,” said Dr. Alissa C. Briggs, psychologist with the University of Kentucky Division of Adolescent Medicine.

Dr. Briggs said, although it can be an adjustment for some students, school can provide a sense of routine and normalcy to kids who have experienced trauma.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
Search and rescue crews set up a command post along Lower River Caney Road in Breathitt Co.,...
Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women
One ARH employee worked through the night to get her family to safety.
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
"Cowboy" supports Hindman
‘Cowboy loves ya:’ Retired veteran visits Hindman to encourage flood victims

Latest News

Public health officials: COVID still prevalent following EKY flood
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on flooding, relief efforts in EKY
Few scattered showers today
Scattered showers today but becoming more spotty throughout the week
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage