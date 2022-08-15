Mental health professionals discuss returning to school after EKY flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many people in Eastern Kentucky face a long road ahead following the flood, mental health professionals are reminding everyone to value children’s mental health as well.

While kids continue to deal with the aftermath of the flood and return back to school, mental health professionals said it is important for parents and care givers to monitor their children’s behavior and performance.

Catching these changes early on can prevent stress or trauma from getting worse and may even save their life.

”If you’re seeing more talking back or more door slamming or just engaging in reckless behavior in the home or outside of the home, to kind of stop and think if maybe anxiety or depression could be driving that,” said Dr. Alissa C. Briggs, psychologist with the University of Kentucky Division of Adolescent Medicine.

Dr. Briggs said, although it can be an adjustment for some students, school can provide a sense of routine and normalcy to kids who have experienced trauma.

