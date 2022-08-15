Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky

The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help.
The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help. Captain Brett Gavin with the Lexington Fire Department said it was a humbling experience.

Gavin was the liaison for Perry County.

“We’re making sure they’re taking the needs of the community down below, and we’re sending that up in a timely fashion to where it needs to go, so they can get the supplies that they need,” he said.

They’ve helped with water rescues, search efforts, and coordination on the ground.

Going to a flood like this takes preparation. Through experience and National Incident Management training that firefighters go through, they are already prepared for these extreme circumstances.

Gavin said they had great communication all the way from the local level to even state and federal levels. Proper communication is needed when they are navigating roadblocks and rescues. A big part of this was working with volunteers and officials to get the proper supplies for the area.

He said when they first heard they needed extra hands and feet in eastern Kentucky, first responders and the Bluegrass Management Team worked together to help where it was needed.

Gavin said that’s just the job.

“The experiences we have out here at our local levels have definitely helped to prepare us for what was down there.” He said, ”And we knocked it out of the park.”

Gavin said he’s proud to be a part of such a great team.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area.
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
One ARH employee worked through the night to get her family to safety.
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
Covid 19
CDC: Don’t worry about social distancing but don’t get rid of the mask
‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA

Latest News

Road construction
Delays expected on U.S. 421 in Leslie County due to construction
FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County
FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.
Teacher Shower
Perry County teens host teacher shower for educators impacted by flood
Eastern Kentucky artists raising money for flood relief
Eastern Kentucky artists raising money for flood relief