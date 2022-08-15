Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on flooding, relief efforts in EKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding Monday afternoon.

He spoke about the state’s response, debris cleanup and relief efforts in the region.

The Governor confirmed there are still two missing women in Breathitt County, adding that crews are still working to locate them.

He said the region is entering a stabilization phase, with crews working on cleanup and relief.

