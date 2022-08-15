Flood debris removal projects underway in Eastern Kentucky

Crews work to remove debris in the Virgie area of Pike County.
Crews work to remove debris in the Virgie area of Pike County.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Ethan Sirles and Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are driving through areas affected by the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky, be on the lookout for cleanup activities.

In Breathitt and Perry Counties, contract crews will be working on debris removal throughout the day Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awarded a contract for cleanup to AshBritt in the flood-affected areas of the region.

Eleven of the 13 counties covered by the disaster declaration opted to join the contract: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike.

The contract allows people living in the included counties to put most types of flood debris in front of their homes to be picked up by AshBritt officials.

Below is a list of the items you can leave out for pickup:

  • Construction and demolition materials – non-recyclable building construction materials such as drywall, asphalt shingles, sinks / tubs, floor tiles, etc.; non-recyclable building contents and personal property, such as carpeting / rugs, furniture and clothing.
  • Electronic waste – electrical or electronic devices such as TVs, computers, printers, radios and small appliances.
  • Household hazardous waste – paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pesticides, etc. Must be in a secured container and not leaking in any way.
  • Large home appliances – large appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines and driers. Residents are cautioned to follow local government guidelines for disposal of refrigerators, which must be free of rotted food if placed outside for pickup.
  • Vegetative materials – debris from trees, limbs, brush, leaves.

Here are resources for how to sort and where to place debris.

