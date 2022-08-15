Eastern Kentuckians figuring out what comes next

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - It could be months or longer before life is normal again for people in Eastern Kentucky. Many people are still without water.

People in Buckhorn said it is still hard to believe what happened. Many are clearing out houses of nearly everything.

Some people will have to build a new home while others will need to relocate.

Rebecca Ramey said a pile of debris washed up by her house actually helped keep water out of her home.

Water from the flood knocked out water services for much of the area and the mayor says it could be months before it is restored.

“Just keep using bottled water, I was going to use this to flush my toilet but it’s really muddy right now, because they are working in it. I’m just pouring bottles of water, bottles of water,” said Ramey.

Buckhorn’s mayor said the water outage has impacted people 12 miles up along Squabble Creek, and some people may have service restored in two and a half weeks.

