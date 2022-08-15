Delays expected on U.S. 421 in Leslie County due to construction
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are warning drivers of possible traffic delays on U.S. 421 in Leslie County.
A cross drain project will start on Monday, August 15.
The construction will be between Rocky Field Road and Elmers Lane.
One lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
However, officials said there is potential for up to a 45 minute closure of both lanes during construction.
Drivers are asked to be aware of work zones, expect delays and use caution.
