Delays expected on U.S. 421 in Leslie County due to construction

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are warning drivers of possible traffic delays on U.S. 421 in Leslie County.

A cross drain project will start on Monday, August 15.

The construction will be between Rocky Field Road and Elmers Lane.

One lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

However, officials said there is potential for up to a 45 minute closure of both lanes during construction.

Drivers are asked to be aware of work zones, expect delays and use caution.

